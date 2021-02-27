Paul Lambert talks up Ipswich’s promotion bid but admits he may be gone by then

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert believes his rising side have a chance to secure automatic promotion from League One this season – but admits he may not still be at the club to see it happen.

Town moved to within two points of sixth-placed Doncaster with a 2-1 win over Rovers and, with five of the seven teams above them dropping points on Saturday, things are looking more promising for the Tractor Boys.

Lambert insists it is not beyond his team to finish in the top two but, with US investors said to be close to buying the club, he also knows his time at Town could be running out.

He said: “The last few weeks have been really encouraging. We went to Hull and won and we’ve beaten two teams above us which is great.

“It’s really encouraging and we’re only 10 points off second and still got a game in hand, it’s not beyond the team to go and do it (get promotion).”

However, Lambert also conceded that if the club is taken over then he would likely not remain at Portman Road.

He said: “When a takeover generally comes in it’s 99.9 per cent I won’t be here.”

Ipswich’s goals came via a wonderful 25-yard free-kick from Alan Judge and a poacher’s goal from James Norwood.

Rovers substitute Jon Taylor reduced the arrears for the visitors who pressed hard but could not find an equaliser.

Lambert added: “We practice free-kicks at training and thankfully that (Alan Judge’s goal) went in and it was a terrific goal.

“As a back four and midfield four the shape was great and we had some moments when we rode our luck at times and guys had to throw their bodies in.”

Rovers have now taken just one point from their last five games to see their own promotion hopes take a hit.

Boss Darren Moore felt they could have got more from the game, though, having had much of the possession over the 90 minutes.

Moore said: “`I was disappointed to lose the game, a game we did enough to win.

“Basically elementary poor goals for our standard. We had enough ball in the game, we had enough chances, we had enough possession but we did not capitalise on it.

“We’re good with the ball and had enough today and had a large percentage of possession but the final contact in the box eluded us today and the concentration levels at the other end just caught us out.

“We had large percentages of the game which means we kept the opposition down to minimal chances.

“I’m happy with the performance but it only takes a second to score a goal and it only takes a second to switch off.”