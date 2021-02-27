Luke Armstrong fires Hartlepool up to third with winner against Barnet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Luke Armstrong’s ninth goal in 13 matches helped Hartlepool climb up to third in the Vanarama National League after a 1-0 home win over struggling Barnet.

Armstrong had seen former Hartlepool goalkeeper Scott Loach make a smart save before the striker, signed on loan from Salford in December, turned Mark Shelton’s cross in from close range in the 32nd minute to continue his prolific form.

Hartlepool almost quickly doubled their lead when Rhys Oates put his effort just over and the pressure continued in the second half when Gavan Holohan’s goalbound effort’s caused a mix-up between Loach and the Barnet defence.

Shelton tried his luck from range for the hosts, with Luke Molyneux blasting over the crossbar as did Courtney Baker-Richardson at the other end for Barnet as Hartlepool claimed all three points.