Win keeps Daniel Farke chirpy but he wants his Canaries to keep flying

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Daniel Farke is refusing to think of promotion despite watching Norwich strengthen their hopes of promotion from the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win at Wycombe.

The Canaries are now seven points ahead of second-placed Brentford and 10 clear of Watford in the first non-automatic promotion place after goals from Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah downed the Chairboys.

Head coach Farke was impressed by his team’s professionalism in beating the bottom side but, as Norwich reached 70 points for the campaign, insists there is still work to do.

He explained: “I’m always happy to get back to the dressing room with a well-deserved win, two goals and a clean sheet.

“We are absolutely happy with 70 points at this stage. But we know we have to be relentless and keep going. I want to have 80 points as soon as possible.

“If you’re 10 points clear of relegation, you’re probably safe. But if you’re fighting for promotion that gap can close really quickly.”

Pukki broke the deadlock on 51 minutes as his shot from Max Aarons’ cross deflected past home goalkeeper David Stockdale, before Idah wrapped things up by bundling home three minutes from time.

“I’m pretty happy and delighted with the deserved hard-fought win against a spirited and committed side,” added Farke. “We knew that they’re fighting for their lives.

“It was difficult to open them up. In these games you have to be relentless but you also have to be patient.

“We didn’t give them any real chances, although they tried everything with their physical threats, but you also have to be switched on against a side like this.”

Anis Mehmeti missed Wycombe’s best chance in the first half and they are now 11 points from safety.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth made five substitutions midway through the second half – but it did not change the course of the contest.

“It doesn’t feel like a 2-0 defeat,” said Ainsworth. “We set up to frustrate Norwich and we probably had the better chances in the first half.

“Anis [Mehmeti] has gone through and he’s skewed it wide. But he’s a great player and he’ll have many more opportunities like that.

“In the second half we started a little bit slow, there’s a slight mistake and they get the cross in. Even then it takes a deflection to beat David Stockdale, who’s been in great form. That took the wind out of our sails.

“The five subs did change the team, it brings fresh energy, and then we can go for it a little bit. If we’d have gone out pressing from the start…I’ve seen them tear apart teams.

“We let them have it in their half and let’s stay solid and break. It almost worked but we didn’t take our chances.”