Monday, March 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Glenn Roeder dies at the age of 65 – a look at his career in pictures

by Press Association
February 28, 2021, 7:07 pm
Glenn Roeder has died at the age of 65 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Glenn Roeder has died at the age of 65 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder, who also captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final, has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

A classy full-back in his playing days, Roeder carved out a reputation as a shrewd judge and tactician, as well as a friend and trusted colleague of some of the biggest names in the game.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at Roeder’s career in pictures.

Soccer – League Division Two – Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City – Loftus Road
Glenn Roeder spent four fruitful years with QPR (PA Archive)
FA Cup Final Handshake.
Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final (PA Archive)
Soccer – Newcastle United Photocall – St James’ Park
Roeder struck a friendship with Paul Gascoigne during his spell at Newcastle (PA Archive)
Ham Manager Roeder
Roeder replaced Harry Redknapp as manager of his boyhood favourites West Ham (PA Archive)
Hutchison/ West Ham
Roeder signed Don Hutchinson from Sunderland (PA Archive)
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham
Roeder had his run-ins with Hammers star Paolo Di Canio (PA Archive)
SOCCER Newcastle
Roeder took over as manager of Newcastle in 2006 (PA Archive)
Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Newcastle United v Liverpool – St James Park
Roeder came face to face with future Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez (PA Archive)
Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Newcastle United v Charlton Athletic – St James Park
Fans were split over Roeder’s eventual departure from Newcastle (PA Archive)
Soccer – Norwich City Photo-Call – Glenn Roader
Roeder went on to have a short spell in charge of Norwich (PA Archive)

More from the Press and Journal