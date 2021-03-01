Darren Moore leaves Doncaster to become new Sheffield Wednesday manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Darren Moore has left Doncaster to become the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

The 46-year-old, who had been in charge of Rovers since July 2019, succeeds Tony Pulis following his dismissal in December, with Neil Thompson having been in interim charge for the intervening period.

Moore told the club’s Twitter account: “The chairman identified me as a candidate to lead the club and take the club forward. It’s an excellent club, and the opportunity was too much to resist. I want to give Sheffield Wednesday every ounce of myself and get started as quickly as possible.

BREAKING: We are delighted to announce the appointment of Darren Moore as our new first team manager!#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 1, 2021

“It’s a huge a challenge, what I will say to everyone is, what has gone has gone and we all need to come together. I’m calling on the fans, we need unity, let’s look forward as one. Let’s join forces.”

He will take charge of the Owls for Wednesday night’s Championship clash with Rotherham at Hillsborough.

The former defender is the club’s third permanent manager of the season, with Pulis having lasted only seven weeks after succeeding Garry Monk in November.

Moore leaves a club challenging for promotion in League One for a side who sit second bottom of the Championship, six points from safety having lost their last four games.

💬 DM: The chairman identified me as a candidate to lead the club and take the club forward. It’s an excellent club, and the opportunity was too much to resist. I want to give Sheffield Wednesday every ounce of myself and get started as quickly as possible #swfc pic.twitter.com/zNFovZjnL0 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 1, 2021

Doncaster expressed their disappointment at Moore’s decision, with defender Andy Butler put in temporary charge.

Chairman David Blunt said on doncasterroversfc.co.uk: “We are disappointed that Darren has chosen to leave the club part way through what has been a season full of promise.

“We have made significant efforts to support Darren over the past 18 months and ensure he was able to build a team capable of challenging in the top six. This has included supporting him through the past two transfer windows despite the difficult financial circumstances.

Following the departure of Darren Moore to Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers can confirm that Andy Butler has been put in charge of managing the first team with immediate effect. #DRFChttps://t.co/Jen43klW7B pic.twitter.com/CKHxpySaxd — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) March 1, 2021

“Our ambitions remain to achieve a top-six finish and we hope and expect that Andy will use this time to put himself in the prime position to secure the role on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

“Andy’s first priority will be to halt the team’s recent run of poor form and put our season back on track.”

Assistant manager Jamie Smith has also left Rovers.