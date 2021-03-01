Shrewsbury waiting on Donald Love ahead of AFC Wimbledon game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Shrewsbury will check on Donald Love ahead of the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

Full-back Love missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers due to a groin issue.

Forward Daniel Udoh and midfielder Dave Edwards could start after coming off the bench to combine for Udoh’s consolation goal.

Defender Aaron Pierre (calf) and midfielder Brad Walker (ankle) are still out.

Callum Reilly could return to the AFC Wimbledon squad.

Midfielder Reilly has missed the Dons’ last three matches with a hamstring strain and will be assessed.

Forward Ollie Palmer is making good progress after his injury but the trip is likely to come too soon.

Youngsters Jack Madelin and Zach Robinson are also on the comeback trail.