Oldham’s Carl Piergianni hopes to start after scoring as a substitute in Cumbria

Defender Carl Piergianni is pushing for a place in Oldham’s line-up for their League Two clash with Bolton.

Piergianni came on as a half-time substitute with the Latics trailing to Carlisle at the weekend and helped turn the game with a goalscoring display.

George Blackwood also came on for the second half and will hope to be in contention but Andrea Badan is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Saturday’s victory ended a three-match winless run for the Latics.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt must decide whether to give Shaun Miller a starting berth.

The striker has scored two goals in the last three games after coming off the bench, including the winner against Barrow on Saturday.

He has not started a game since November having suffered a thigh injury but is putting real pressure on Eoin Doyle.

Harry Brockbank and Kieran Lee are both in contention for returns to the squad.