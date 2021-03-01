Matty Godden could return for Coventry against Middlesbrough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coventry manager Mark Robins is considering including striker Matty Godden in his squad for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Godden has not played since early January due to a foot injury but has returned to full training and is edging closer to a return to action.

On-loan Brighton defender Leo Ostigard is suspended following his red card during the weekend draw with Blackburn.

Julien Dacosta is a doubt after missing the weekend trip to Ewood Park due to a stomach muscle issue, while Josh Reid (hamstring) and Jordon Thompson (toe) remain out.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock expects the trip to St Andrew’s to come too soon for Yannick Bolasie.

Everton loanee Bolasie suffered a hamstring injury in training last month and may not be ready to return until the weekend trip to Swansea.

Boro striker Ashley Fletcher remains sidelined due to a glute injury.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will hope to retain his spot after making his first start for the club in the weekend draw with Warnock’s former club Cardiff.