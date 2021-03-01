Barrow wait on Tom Davies for Harrogate clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barrow’s Tom Davies will be assessed ahead of Tuesday night’s League Two clash with Harrogate.

The on-loan Bristol Rovers defender missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Bolton with a muscle injury but could return as the Bluebirds attempt to dig themselves out of relegation trouble.

Josh Kay and Chris Taylor are both close to being available once again after also recovering from muscle problems, as is fellow midfielder Lewis Hardcastle who has missed the last three matches through a non-Covid-related illness.

The game will come too soon for Tom Beadling as he continues to fight his way back from a groin strain, while Matthew Platt and Mike Jones remain on the sidelines.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has no fresh selection problems ahead of the trip to Cumbria.

Defenders Dan Jones and Ryan Fallowfield returned to the starting line-up in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Grimsby after recovering from a groin problem and coronavirus respectively.

However, keeper Joe Cracknell (knee) and defender Mitchell Roberts (hamstring) are still on the casualty list.

Weaver’s men have climbed to within five points of the play-off places as a result of five wins in their last seven games.