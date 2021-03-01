Nat Knight-Percival hoping to return for Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nat Knight-Percival will hope to return for promotion-chasing Morecambe’s League Two clash with Crawley on Tuesday evening.

The defender sat out Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Mansfield after limping off during the 2-1 win over Salford four days earlier and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Harry Davis took his place at the weekend in the only change to the side which had got the better of the Ammies.

On-loan midfielder Alex Denny, who was ineligible to face parent club Salford, did not make the 18 at the One Call Stadium and will be keen to return to action after playing no part in the last four games.

Crawley midfielder Sam Matthews could miss out once again after being absent for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Exeter.

Matthews was injured during last Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Grimsby and did not make the squad at the weekend, and he remains a doubt.

In addition, head coach John Yems will still be without defenders Tom Dallison and Tony Craig, both of whom have missed the last two games with problems picked up in the 1-0 win over Colchester on February 20.

Henry Burnett continues his fight for fitness, while fellow midfielder Reece Grego-Cox has been ruled out for the season with knee ligament damage.