Salford could be boosted by Tom Clarke return against Port Vale

Tom Clarke could return for Salford against Port Vale in League Two on Tuesday evening.

The defender suffered a head injury during his club’s encounter with Cambridge in early February and has been sidelined for four fixtures.

Clarke was said to be closing in on a return ahead of the Ammies’ 0-0 draw with Southend at the weekend but did not feature.

Boss Richie Wellens has no new injury troubles, with only midfielder Darron Gibson a certain absentee as he continues to recover after breaking his leg in October.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke could restore James Gibbons to his starting line-up after the defender was rested for the weekend defeat to Cambridge.

Midfielders David Worrall and Luke Joyce both missed out against Cambridge, with the former also absent for the two fixtures prior due to an ankle injury.

Striker Tom Pope is expected to remain absent as he regains fitness following a broken arm.

Goalkeeper Dino Visser (hamstring) and winger David Amoo (hamstring) are both sidelined, with left-back David Fitzpatrick a doubt.