Accrington to assess Dion Charles ahead of Ipswich clash

Accrington will be hoping to have Dion Charles available for Tuesday’s visit of managerless Sky Bet League One rivals Ipswich.

The striker has hit a club-high 13 league goals this season but turned his ankle late on in Saturday’s draw at Fleetwood.

Paul Smyth came off the bench earlier in the game and is likely to be called upon if Charles is not fit to start.

Harvey Rodgers is back following a one-match ban while Joe Pritchard faces a late fitness test as he pushes to be in contention.

First-team coach Matt Gill will take charge of Ipswich after Paul Lambert was sacked on Sunday, despite winning at home to Doncaster a day earlier.

The Tractor Boys sit eighth in League One, behind Accrington on goal difference ahead of their trip to the Wham Stadium.

Gill is unlikely to tamper too much with a winning side and has no fresh injury worries.

Luke Thomas could be in contention to return while Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears will be hopeful of recalls.