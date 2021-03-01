Jaden Brown back from ban to boost Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Huddersfield will welcome back Jaden Brown for their Sky Bet Championship clash against Birmingham.

The defender was absent for his side’s 3-0 defeat to Preston after he was sent off for two bookable offences against Derby.

New signing Yaya Sonogo made his debut as a second-half substitute on Saturday and continues to build up his match fitness.

Harry Toffolo and Christopher Schindler remain sidelined.

Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka could keep faith with the same side that beat QPR 2-1 at the weekend.

Sam Cosgrove is the only player who remains absent after injuring his ankle in training.

The striker is yet to make his first start for the club following his arrival from Aberdeen last month.

Karanka’s side will head to face the out-of-form Terriers with two victories from their last three matches.