Stevenage likely to rotate squad for Forest Green visit

Stevenage are likely to rotate their squad once more as the visit of Forest Green continues their intense run of fixtures.

Alex Revell’s side played eight games in February and face another four in the first two weeks of March, forcing him to carefully monitor his players’ workload.

Remeao Hutton and Jack Aitchison sat out against Newport last time out and could return, with Barnsley loanee Aitchison offering the chance to freshen up the attack after an uninspiring goalless draw.

Jack Smith is nursing a hamstring injury while Charlie Carter and Ross Marshall have not featured since early February.

Forest Green’s injury troubles show no sign of easing with Nicky Cadden the latest to be ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury against Colchester last time out, while fellow midfielder Dan Sweeney is out for the season with a knee ligament strain.

There was better news on Monday night as Ebou Adams’ red card against the Us was overturned after a case for wrongful dismissal was upheld – meaning he was free to play on Tuesday night.

Defenders Chris Stokes (thigh) and Jordan Moore-Taylor (broken arm) remain sidelined, though Kane Wilson made an impressive return to action against Colchester and should start again.

Key striker Jamille Matt, who scored twice in that 3-0 win, will be in the squad but it remains to be seen whether he will start as Rovers continue to manage his fitness.