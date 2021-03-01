Goalkeeper Dean Gerken sidelined as Colchester take on Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Colchester will be without experienced goalkeeper Dean Gerken for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Carlisle.

The 35-year-old came off at half-time during Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Forest Green due to a back injury.

Gerken is now due for a spell out with Shamal George set to deputise.

The U’s have lost their last three and are will also be without Ben Stevenson, who underwent a scan on an unconfirmed issue on Monday.

Carlisle lost at home to Oldham last time out and have now taken just one point from their previous five outings.

Manager Chris Beech has no fresh injury concerns but may freshen things up in an attempt to get back to winning ways.

Former Dundee striker Cedwyn Scott is still awaiting his debut after joining in January and could come in on Tuesday night.

The likes of Lewis Alessandra, Brennan Dickenson and Offrande Zanzala are also in contention.