Ryan Yates aims to prove his fitness and feature for Forest against Luton

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates is hoping to prove his fitness for the visit of Luton in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 23-year-old missed Friday’s draw at Derby after a recurrence of a calf injury but the problem is not thought to be serious.

Striker Lewis Grabban is again likely to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Glenn Murray could continue up front but Lyle Taylor is an option after managing another 20 minutes on Friday on his return following a back injury.

The Hatters will check on captain Sonny Bradley ahead of the trip to the City Ground.

The defender missed Saturday’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday with a tight thigh and was replaced by Matty Pearson, who was fit again after a hamstring problem.

Tom Lockyer is nearing a return for Luton after an ankle injury.

The Welshman has been out for the last three games.