Liverpool delight in win and St David’s Day marked – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 1.

Football

Good morning Reds.

Mohamed Salah sees signs of life for Liverpool.

Happy Monday for Spurs fans.

March 1 marks St David’s Day.

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus, #Bluebirds! 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/BG99gw3gtV — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 1, 2021 𝘎𝘸𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘤𝘩 𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘶 𝘣𝘺𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘦𝘸𝘯 𝘣𝘺𝘸𝘺𝘥. Do the little things in life. Dydd #GŵylDewi Hapus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Happy #StDavidsDay pic.twitter.com/ROE1hXcbI1 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 1, 2021

And Swansea great Lee Trundle tried his hand at speaking Welsh.

😂 @LeeTrundle10 tried his hand at speaking Welsh this St David's Day 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/leqLfFR4t6 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 1, 2021

Marcus Rashford showed support for former Manchester United team-mate Timothy Fosu-Mensah who has suffered a cruciate ligament tear.

Thinking about you @tfosumensah 🙏🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 1, 2021

Cricket

Boom Boom Afridi turns 41.

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙣: A 37-ball century in his first ODI innings𝙉𝙤𝙬: Most sixes in ODI history Happy birthday, @SAfridiOfficial! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/jHBdl5VJ9E — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

India captain Virat Kohli reached a milestone.

Virat Kohli – the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HI1hTSbo8M — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

Golf

Tiger Woods was “touched” by the support of PGA Tour players wearing ‘Tiger Red’ on Sunday.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Ian Poulter was looking for improvements.

Made some tweaks last week which felt better. Not enough of this for the week though. We keep grinding. It’s close 👊🏼@PuertoRicoOpen @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/tzd1zMAQ3B — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 1, 2021

Rugby League

Excitement for Sonny Bill Williams.

Zaidy boys first football training. Following his uncle @paulpogba foot steps 😍 In Sha Allah he doesn’t tackle someone 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y10xXK98oD — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) February 28, 2021

But things do not always go to plan.

Let’s just say he had other ideas… 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/z0wd3T1BT7 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) February 28, 2021

Boxing

You can’t keep a Fury out of the limelight.

massive congratulations to @tommytntfury for smashing records on @btsport tommy slaughtered to competition over the weekend! including America’s biggest boxing star Canelo Alvarez. wow 😳 just wow 😳 @espn @dazngroup @SkySports ✅ @jakepaul where you at? pic.twitter.com/W5ITT5mdIR — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 1, 2021

The next fight to be made?

I'm here! I'm waiting for you cowards to decide on a real fight, and not on a Twitter fight — LOMA (@VasylLomachenko) March 1, 2021

Snooker

Mark Williams predicted a big audience for Stephen Hendry’s return to professional snooker.