Hull boosted by Tom Eaves return

Hull have been boosted by the return to fitness of Tom Eaves as they look to address home woes when Rochdale visit on Tuesday.

Eaves made a sooner-than-expected return when he appeared as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Eaves’ first appearance since January 9 came as Hull secured only their second win in seven games, and one that means they have now picked up more wins on the road than they have at the KCOM Stadium, where they have scored only 15 goals in the last 15 games.

Richie Smallwood has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Rochdale will be without the suspended Ollie Rathbone as their problems in midfield grow.

Rathbone saw red after a clash with Jonny Smith in the weekend’s 2-0 home loss to Burton, and will join fellow midfielders Matty Lund, Stephen Dooley and Jimmy Ryan in watching from the sidelines.

Forward Jake Beesley also remains sidelined.

The weekend defeat left Brian Barry-Murphy’s side outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone, with both Burton and Wimbledon below them having two games in hand.