Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

What the papers say

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is West Ham’s most-wanted target this summer, according to the Star. The England international is the Blues’ top scorer this campaign with 12 goals but he has yet to open contract talks at Stamford Bridge, with his current deal due to expire in 2023. The 23-year-old is being closely monitored by West Ham, who are also interested in Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, 21, and 24-year-old Ivan Toney from Championship side Brentford.

The Leicester Mercury says the Foxes may have two new rivals for the signature of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The paper cites Scottish media as reporting the Frenchman is being scouted by the Gunners and Aston Villa, while Roma remain interested. Nketiah’s potential departure could also strengthen the 23-year-old Edouard’s chances of going to north London.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah appears likely to be staying at Anfield for the time being (Oli Scarff/PA)

The chances of Mohamed Salah going to Real Madrid have been dealt a significant blow, according to the Mirror. The club’s former president has expressed doubt in an interview with an Egyptian outlet that the Spaniards would have the funds needed to sign the forward, who continues to impress since joining Liverpool in 2017. The 28-year-old recently caused some agitation for Reds fans when he said both Los Blancos and Barcelona “are two top clubs”.

Newcastle’s Kyle Scott has gone to the US to seek a MLS contract. The former Chelsea midfielder, 23, has failed to make a single appearance since joining Magpies on a two-year deal at the end of last season. FC Cincinnati manager and ex-Manchester United player Jaap Stam invited the midfielder to train in Ohio with a view to him moving stateside permanently before the season starts on April 17.

Social media round-up

Man Utd ‘will demand upwards of £20m to sell Jesse Lingard’ https://t.co/PUsQVoTgK0 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 2, 2021 Three former centre-back transfer targets Man Utd may reignite interest in #MUFC https://t.co/VAr2PaP2dp pic.twitter.com/LYgee3pvrB — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) March 1, 2021

Players to watch

Omar Richards: Sky Sports says the Reading left-back, 23, will soon join Bayern Munich on a four-year contract.



Alexandre Lacazette is expected to leave the Emirates in the summer (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Alexandre Lacazette: The 29-year-old French striker will leave Arsenal this summer, according to Football London.