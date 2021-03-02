Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell set for late fitness test before Brentford game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Todd Cantwell will face a late fitness test ahead of Norwich’s Championship tussle with promotion rivals Brentford.

England Under-21s midfielder Cantwell missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wycombe with a calf problem.

Boss Daniel Farke has rated his chances of making Wednesday’s clash as 50-50.

Adam Idah will be pushing for a start after bagging a poacher’s goal in the routine win over struggling Wycombe.

Winston Reid should continue at centre-back for Brentford, with Rico Henry’s hamstring injury keeping him sidelined.

Emiliano Marcondes and Sergi Canos will be pushing for starts.

The Bees have hit back after a run of three defeats with wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke.

Boss Thomas Frank will hope his second-placed side can seize on the opportunity to cut the Canaries’ seven-point advantage at the top of the table.