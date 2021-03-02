Injury woes for Darren Moore ahead of first match at Sheffield Wednesday helm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has injury problems as he prepares for his first game at the helm against Sky Bet Championship rivals Rotherham on Wednesday evening.

Moore will have Liam Shaw back from a two-game ban incurred following his second red card of the season during last month’s 1-0 home defeat by Birmingham.

However, fellow midfielders Massimo Luongo and Andre Green are battling knee and Achilles problems respectively, while keeper Keiren Westwood has a fractured rib.

In addition, defenders Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost Van Aken (ankle) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) are long-term absentees.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is facing a defensive crisis ahead of the short trip to Hillsborough.

Clark Robertson is facing four weeks on the sidelines with hamstring injury and Richard Wood is a doubt with a groin strain, while Michael Ihiekwe serves the second instalment of a two-match suspension after reaching 10 bookings for the season.

Warne will also be without long-term casualties Jamie Lindsay (hamstring), Joe Mattock (ankle), Chiedozie Ogbene (knee).

Both sides sit inside the relegation zone ahead of kick-off with the Owls having lost their last four league games and the Millers their last five.