Scottish Women’s Premier League and lower league football allowed to return

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated the imminent return of lower league football and top-flight women’s football in Scotland.

All but the top two tiers of the men’s game were suspended by the Scottish Football Association board in January due to coronavirus concerns.

The impacted leagues were Scottish Professional Football League One, SPFL League Two, Scottish Women’s Football Premier Leagues One and Two, Highland League, Lowland League, East, West and South of Scotland Leagues, Scottish Junior FA Leagues and the North Caledonian League.

NEWS | We welcome news from the First Minister that @SWPL 1 and @SPFL Leagues One and Two can return to football activity immediately, with the Scottish Cup also being given approval to resume.https://t.co/Klc4BEAK3c — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 2, 2021

Speaking at her Tuesday briefing, Sturgeon said: “The Public Health Minister will support the resumption of competitive football in Scottish Leagues 1 and 2, the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 and – for the purposes of playing Scottish Cup ties – certain Highland League teams.”

Sturgeon added: “I hope this news will be welcomed by the many football fans across the country.”

The Scottish Premiership was exempt from the suspension, provided it continued to adhere to the stringent testing protocols, and the Championship was also able to continue provided it commences weekly PCR testing.

It is not yet clear when fixtures will resume in the leagues and the Scottish Cup, which still has matches in the second round to be played.