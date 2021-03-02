Michael O’Neill hoping to have Steven Fletcher available as Stoke host Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stoke have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday.

Steven Fletcher trained on Tuesday and manager Michael O’Neill will be hoping he can be in contention to face the Swans.

Rabbi Matondo continues to work with the fitness team to build up his match sharpness, but will not be ready in time for Wednesday, with his first full training session scheduled for Thursday.

Alfie Doughty remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury which required surgery. Sam Clucas, James McClean and Nathan Collins are also still unavailable.

Steve Cooper has no fresh injury concerns to contend with ahead of his side’s trip to the Bet365 Stadium.

Kyle Naughton is available, after missing his side’s 3-1 home defeat to Bristol City at the weekend.

Ryan Bennett remains sidelined with a calf injury, but Wayne Routledge is nearing a return to action after a month out with a calf problem.

Jordan Morris, Tivonge Rushesha (both ACL), Steven Benda (ankle) and Liam Cullen (ankle) all remain unavailable.