Tributes pour in for Liverpool great Ian St John – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 2.

Football

Tributes poured in for Liverpool all-time great Ian St John.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian's family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Ian St John 1938-2021. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2021 We are very sad to hear the Saint has passed away Ian St John and I had great fun working on the Saint and Greavsie He was a lovely man & will be sadly missed by many many people. we must also remember he was a great footballer for Bill Shankly's Liverpool and beyond. #IanStJohn pic.twitter.com/pJHQVnxjpW — Jimmy Greaves (@jimmy_greaves) March 2, 2021 RIP Ian St John – what a player, what a man.#ynwa#legend pic.twitter.com/J9rP3HNkbo — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 2, 2021 A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy. Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. My love goes to his family. Rest in peace Ian St John pic.twitter.com/Lygr8oFbcf — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 2, 2021 RIP Ian St John. One of the greats. https://t.co/7t4ECi9ZLY — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) March 2, 2021 RIP Saint. Ian St John was instrumental in making Liverpool FC the Club it is today. Long may he be remembered for all of the happy memories he has given to fans. Betsy and the family are very much in our thoughts. KD — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷) (@kennethdalglish) March 2, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) So sad to hear of the passing of the Saint. He gave me one of my greatest childhood memories in him winning the FA Cup in ‘65.RIP Ian, YNWA. — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) March 2, 2021 RIP Ian St John 🙏sleep well legend!! Thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) March 2, 2021 Very sad to hear of the passing of a true Liverpool FC great. Rest in peace, Ian St John -1938-2021 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) March 2, 2021 RIP Ian St John 💔another Liverpool Legend sadly passes away. One of the players along with Bill Shankly who made this club what it is today. I’ll remember him most on the best football show on tv, The Saint & Greavsie. X pic.twitter.com/E1VSJsUoZs — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 2, 2021 So sad to hear the news of the great (Saint)Ian St John passing away.What an inspiration watching from the terraces at Anfield he was,also a cracking bloke.Our Thoughts are with his https://t.co/eY6hC0P1eC St.YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) March 2, 2021 Saddened to hear that Ian St John has passed away. A brilliant footballer and superb television presenter. The rapport between him and Greavsie was a delight. #RipSaint — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 2, 2021

Birthday boys…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) Happy birthday, Damien Duff! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HeBzvjtbeq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2021 🎂 🥳 Wishing two of our former managers a very happy birthday!#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/bCdYK0aMQd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 2, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp) Happy birthday, @trevor8sinclair! 🥳 🎂 To celebrate, let's rewatch this absolute stunner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zCtcEOX3wZ — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 2, 2021 🎂🥳 Happy birthday Illan! pic.twitter.com/tepyLl3EUr — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 2, 2021

Mind on the job for Harry Maguire.

Aston Villa reflected on Jack Grealish’s first game as captain, on this day in 2019.

What a way for @JackGrealish to mark his 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 game as Aston Villa captain. 🚀#OnThisDay in 2019! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xJ4ge6xgGu — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 2, 2021

Chelsea looked back on the signing of Arjen Robben, on this day in 2004.

Arjen Robben signed for the Blues, #OnThisDay in 2004! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/pF4LN4PmX6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2021

Everton dedicated Monday night’s win to Alfie.

That one was for you, Alfie. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ATfryLBxtq — Everton (@Everton) March 2, 2021

On this day in 2014, Manchester City won their first League Cup in 38 years.

David Beckham was feeling fresh.

Gareth Bale turned surprise quizmaster.

Pleasure chatting to some of our fans in India! Appreciate all your support! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/5wwcmJlZD7 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) March 2, 2021

Big month for Spurs.

Motor racing

Mercedes launched their Formula One car for 2021.

Introducing the W12 🖤🥰 Get your first look at our 2021 F1 car! #WeLivePerformance pic.twitter.com/RiZEBTyarb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 2, 2021

As did debutants Alpine, formerly Renault.

With two-time world champion Fernando Alonso back on the grid this season.

Fernando Alonso 🇪🇸Alpine F1 Team Driver #14 pic.twitter.com/RtPgSVfizn — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 2, 2021

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen felt for Harry and Meghan.

Turning the TV on and they’re hammering Harry & Meghan again. I mean, seriously?! 😴😴😴😴😴 pic.twitter.com/JRJUzmhTDG — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 2, 2021

Boxing

A rude awakening for Josh Warrington!