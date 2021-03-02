Callum Harriott brace boosts Colchester to overdue win against Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Callum Harriott scored twice as Colchester secured their first win in 15 matches by beating Carlisle 2-1.

Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George twice denied Brennan Dickenson early on before Carlisle took a 29th-minute lead through Jon Mellish, who converted a low shot after Colchester had failed to clear Dickenson’s corner.

George thwarted Dean Furman and Dickenson fired wide while Carlisle thought they had won a penalty early in the second half following Omar Sowunmi’s challenge on Josh Kayode in the area.

But after protests from the U’s and consulting his assistant, referee Trevor Kettle overturned the decision and awarded a corner.

George foiled Mellish and Joe Riley before Colchester equalised in the 67th minute through Harriott, who converted from the spot after Frank Nouble had been fouled by Furman in the area.

And Colchester bagged their winner seven minutes later when Harriott collected Tommy Smith’s pass and scored with a low 25-yard left-footed strike that Paul Farman could not keep out as the hosts claimed a much-needed win.