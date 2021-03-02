Exeter’s play-off push dented by goalless draw with Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter and Walsall played out an uninspiring goalless draw at St James Park in a game of very few chances.

Exeter were looking for the win to get back into the play-off places, but lacked a cutting edge, while Walsall failed to register a shot on target in 90 minutes.

The Grecians started well without creating much and it was Walsall that had the first real opportunity when a long ball over the top found Caolan Lavery, but his shot was blocked for a corner.

The hosts fashioned a good chance of their own, but Joel Randall fired straight at Liam Roberts, while Matt Jay did the same from 20 yards moments later.

Josh Key then headed wide with the goal at his mercy for Exeter, who dominated possession, but lacked a cutting edge.

Exeter did have the ball in the net shortly after half-time, but were denied by the linesman’s flag, while Ben Seymour almost poked in the opener, but was denied by Roberts.

Walsall barely created a chance with the game played almost entirely in their half, but they were stubborn and resolute and limited Exeter to half chances at best.