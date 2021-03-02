Dundee return to winning ways with victory over Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee returned to winning ways and moved into the Scottish Championship play-off places with a 2-1 victory over Inverness.

Max Anderson’s first goal for the club and Jason Cummings’ third strike is as many games earned the hosts a first victory in five matches.

Teenager Anderson opened the scoring in the 10th minute when he slotted home the rebound after his initial effort was kept out by Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Cummings turned and slotted home from close range to add Dundee’s second goal in the last minute of the first half.

Inverness pulled one back with 15 minutes left when substitute Nikolay Todorov headed in Cameron Harper’s cross but Dundee held on.