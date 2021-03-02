Bolton claim sixth straight victory with win at 10-man Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bolton cruised to their sixth straight victory as they claimed a 2-0 win at 10-man Oldham.

Ian Evatt’s in-form team were rarely troubled after the hosts had Kyle Jameson sent off in the first half.

Oldham’s inconsistent campaign continued as they lost at home for the 11th time this season.

Wanderers opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Oldham defender Harry Clarke – on his 20th birthday – slid the ball into his own net when trying to clear Gethin Jones’ low cross.

Oldham were reduced to 10 men nine minutes later when Jameson – a late replacement for warm-up injury victim Cameron Borthwick-Jackson – was sent-off following a crude challenge on Nathan Delfouneso.

Bolton made it two six minutes before the break when Eoin Doyle lashed home a rebound after Dapo Afolayan’s shot thumped a post.

Ex-Oldham striker Doyle curled a 65th-minute free-kick inches off target and substitute Marcus Maddison then dragged a disappointing shot wide.

Oldham sub Callum Whelan saw a late 25-yard strike saved by Matt Gilks.