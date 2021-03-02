Halifax hold promotion hopefuls Hartlepool to draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hartlepool missed the chance to close the gap on Vanarama National League leaders Torquay after being held to a 1-1 draw at Halifax.

The visitors opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Mark Shelton fired in from the edge of the area after a smartly worked short corner.

The hosts came within inches of levelling the match in the 25th minute but Jack Earing’s strike hit a post.

Hartlepool thought they had doubled the lead five minutes after the break, only for Luke Armstrong to be denied from close range by a superb save from Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

And that proved to be a pivotal save as Halifax levelled the game 13 minutes from time, with Kieran Green rising highest to head in from Jeff King’s free-kick.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 84 minutes as Danny Williams was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity, but they held on to secure the points.