Hull move second with win over Rochdale

Hull moved back into the top two of Sky Bet League One with a straightforward 2-0 victory at home to struggling Rochdale.

The visitors are now in the relegation zone following Mallik Wilks’ seventh goal in five games and Gabriel Osho’s second-half own goal.

Rochdale’s chances of getting anything from the KCOM Stadium were already bleak before Conor Shaughnessy was sent off after 79 minutes for a foul on Reece Burke.

In a match of few chances, Wilks scored after 24 minutes when he neatly controlled a cross-field ball on the right flank.

The former Leeds forward cut inside before guiding an accurate, if not especially powerful, strike into the right corner.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was at fault for Hull’s opening goal, but he could do nothing about the second after 69 minutes. Substitute Tom Eaves showed strength and perseverance to force a shot towards goal, with Osho adjudged to have taken the final touch.

With Rochdale left forcing the issue, Hull had several half-chances to score again, but the game was essentially over once Shaughnessy was dismissed.