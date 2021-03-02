Matty Kosylo gives Altrincham victory over Woking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Matty Kosylo helped 10-man Altrincham snap a five-game losing streak with his second-half goal in a 1-0 Vanarama National League victory against Woking at Moss Lane.

Jake Moult, making his 400th appearance for Alty, thought he had scored in the 21st minute but his effort from close range was disallowed for offside.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after the half hour when Tom Hannigan denied Woking’s Jayden Wareham a goalscoring opportunity which had been created by a poor backpass.

In the 73rd minute, Altrincham substitute Tom Peers made an instant impact as he picked out Kosylo for a fine finish that nestled in the bottom-left corner.

Peers almost grabbed a late goal for himself after being teed up by right-back Joel Senior, who raced up the pitch after intercepting a pass between Woking players.