Fleetwood win at Lincoln to dent City’s promotion hopes

Ged Garner’s first goal for Fleetwood helped put another dent in Lincoln’s promotion bid as the Cod Army secured a 2-1 success at Sincil Bank.

Garner, making his first league start for Simon Grayson’s men, drove home just before the break, with Callum Camps doubling the lead 10 minutes later. Imps sub Callum Morton pulled a goal back on his return from a long-term injury.

The victory was only Fleetwood’s second in 16 games, while Lincoln dropped out of the top two following a second straight loss.

City had the game’s first real chance, with Regan Poole powerfully heading James Jones’ free-kick narrowly over.

Alex Palmer was the busier of the two keepers, saving from Camps and Wes Burns, while Anthony Scully curled a shot inches over for the hosts.

Palmer then thwarted Kyle Vassell, but could do nothing with Garner’s strike two minutes before the break, the youngster firing home after Dan Batty’s free-kick caused panic in the Imps box.

Fleetwood doubled their lead after 53 minutes, Camps driving a terrific shot into the top corner after being played in Batty.

City pulled a goal back after 71 minutes, with quick-thinking Palmer launching a terrific long pass for Morton to run on to and the second-half sub showed plenty of composure to take the ball into the box and drive a shot past Alex Cairns.

Callum Connolly blocked a late effort from Johnson, before keeper Palmer had a header saved by Cairns as the visitors held on.