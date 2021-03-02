Burton move out of the bottom four with win over Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jonny Smith’s second Burton goal secured a vital 1-0 win over 10-man Bristol Rovers to lift his side clear of Sky Bet League One’s bottom four for the first time since September.

Former Bristol City winger Smith struck with a superb curling effort in the 54th minute – just two minutes after Rovers had been reduced to 10 men after on-loan Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Rovers enjoyed the better of the first half, with Ben Garratt called on more than once to keep Burton on level terms. Sam Nicholson was denied by the advancing keeper after 16 minutes before Brandon Hanlan was foiled by a combination of Garratt and Michael Mancienne.

Smith fired straight at Rovers goalkeeper Jordi Van Stappershoef as Albion responded but Rovers went close again with Zain Westbrooke fizzing a rising drive over from 15 yards.

Substitute Kane Hemmings should have wrapped the game up with a header from close range that dropped wide of the post before Alex Rodman almost snatched a point at the death with a close-range effort that was deflected wide.