Andy Butler era gets off to a winning start as Doncaster beat Portsmouth

Doncaster opened Andy Butler’s tenure as manager with a 2-1 win over League One promotion rivals Portsmouth.

Goals from Reece James and Fejiri Okenabirhie ensured the 37-year-old got off to the perfect start after replacing Darren Moore on Monday, with Rovers ending a run of five games without victory.

John Marquis volleyed a goal back for Portsmouth deep in stoppage time but Rovers held on.

Energetic Doncaster made a strong start to the game and took the lead just 12 minutes in. John Bostock played a wonderful through ball which James collected before clipping a low finish beyond Craig MacGillivray.

Portsmouth emerged strongly for the second half but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. Harvey White went closest for the visitors with a powerful 20-yard drive.

Rovers doubled their advantage with 20 minutes left when Okenabirhie lashed a shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Marquis netted four minutes into added time and it took a brilliant block from James as Portsmouth came close to an equaliser with the last kick of the game.