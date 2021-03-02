Sutton close gap on leaders Torquay with last-gasp win against Bromley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sutton closed the gap at the top of the Vanarama National League to just one point with a dramatic 3-2 win over Bromley in stoppage time at Gander Green Lane.

Michael Cheek, who scored twice in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Altrincham, had fired the Ravens ahead from close range in the 14th minute.

The visitors equalised 10 minutes into the second half when captain Craig Eastmond headed in from a free-kick, only for Courtney Duffus to restore Bromley’s lead with a low drive in the 66th minute.

Sutton, though, completed a dramatic comeback when Harry Beautyman levelled things up again with just four minutes left and then, deep into stoppage time, Will Randall’s ball through the Bromley box was deflected into the net.