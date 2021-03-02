Substitute Jack Muldoon grabs win for Harrogate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jack Muldoon came off the bench to earn a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win for Harrogate over former non-league rivals Barrow.

Rival keepers Joel Dixon and James Belshaw ensured a 0-0 deadlock until Muldoon broke clear after 84 minutes.

As he had at Wetherby Road last October, the substitute kept his cool to earn Simon Weaver’s side a third successive 1-0 victory.

For caretaker boss Rob Kelly’s home side it was more late heartbreak after a 93rd-minute goal denied them a point at in-form Bolton last Saturday.

This time they were the equal of their visitors but could not produce a decisive finish in front of goal.

Striker Scott Quigley had chances in each half but Belshaw kept them both out as well as a long-range attempt from substitute Jamie Devitt.

Dixon denied Town forward Josh March on three occasions. But when March departed after 63 minutes, Muldoon finally found a way to break the stalemate.