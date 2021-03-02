Stephen Walker strikes late to earn Crewe point at Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stephen Walker’s late leveller earned Crewe a share of the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Blackpool.

The hosts led at the break thanks to Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard’s first EFL goal but Walker, on loan from Middlesbrough, cancelled out the opener with a low finish in the 84th minute.

Crewe were the brighter of the two sides and almost went ahead when Chris Porter’s dipping volley forced goalkeeper Chris Maxwell into a smart save, before Mikael Mandron had a goal ruled out for offside.

But Blackpool grew into the game and hit the front on 41 minutes when Ballard met a left-wing corner with a forceful header.

The hosts remained on top and Sullay Kaikai forced a good stop from Crewe keeper Dave Richards.

However, Alex showed spirit to stay in the game and were rewarded when substitute Walker got behind the defence and lashed low beyond Maxwell.

In 10 minutes of added time, both sides had chances to win it, with CJ Hamilton stinging Richards’ hands for Blackpool and Owen Dale curling inches wide for Crewe.