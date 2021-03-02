Paul McCallum fires Dagenham to victory at Solihull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul McCallum scored the only goal of the game as Dagenham won 1-0 at Solihull.

After a goalless first half, McCallum broke the deadlock shortly before the hour mark when he fired home from close range from Matt Robinson’s cross.

The home side pushed for an equaliser but Jimmy Ball’s shot was well saved by visiting goalkeeper Elliot Justham in the 78th minute.

Robinson almost made sure of the points nine minutes from time with a flicked shot which was gathered by Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot.