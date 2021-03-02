Chesterfield dent Eastleigh’s National League promotion hopes with narrow win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chesterfield dented Eastleigh’s Vanarama National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 win at Technique Stadium.

Tom Whelan wasted an early chance for the hosts when he blazed over after being played in by Akwasi Asante.

Asante saw an effort deflected past the post, Alex Whittle fired over and Curtis Weston was denied when Eastleigh keeper Joe McDonnell tipped the ball over the top.

The home side continued to press, with Whelan and Asante denied by McDonnell.

After the break Pierce Bird’s last-ditch tackle denied Jack Clarke before Eastleigh finally offered a threat, only for Danny Hollands’ header from a Jack Payne free-kick to be ruled out for offside.

Asante eventually made the breakthrough with five minutes remaining when he converted from Nathan Tyson’s cut-back.