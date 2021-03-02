Karl Robinson delighted Oxford matching top teams despite raft of injuries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said he was proud of his team for overcoming their injury issues to become the first in seven matches to prevent League One leaders Peterborough from winning.

The 0-0 draw at the Kassam Stadium was an important point for play-off-chasing Oxford, who are six points behind sixth-placed Doncaster.

Robinson said: “I thought our back four were extremely solid – it’s a fantastic point against the league leaders.

“I’m not sure why the keeper Jack Stevens got man of the match because there were a few who were better than him, I thought.

“But, having said that, the save he made at the end from Jonson Clarke-Harris was incredible.

“And he did a lot of good things, he’s so quick off his line. We’re really pleased with a lot of what we did tonight.

“It’s been a real blow to have lost three key players to injuries and we had another two injured in this game, Elliot Lee and Sam Long, which we will need to assess.

“Yet we’re still competing against the best with our squad, despite all the injuries we’ve had.

“It was a really good game to be involved in, with good football from both teams. We won a lot of second balls and we felt we dominated a lot of aspects of the play.

“To only concede the odd goals we’ve conceded in the last few games has been really pleasing.

“OK, we’re not getting the wins we had a few weeks back, but the positivity around the club is very strong.”

Peterborough are now three points clear of second-placed Hull at the top of the table, with the Tigers leapfrogging Lincoln.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I thought we were solid, the shape was good and I don’t think they caused us any problems apart from the one that flashed across the goal.

“We had the best chances in the game, we had two really good opportunities, Joe Ward in the first half and then Siriki (Dembele) in the second half.

“Their keeper has made some good saves, particularly right at the death from Jonson Clarke-Harris.

“I have to say, we should have had a penalty kick at the end of the first half. Mark Beevers has been dragged down to the floor from the corner from Joe Ward. It is blatant, he has pulled him to the floor.

“We are coming away to a promotion rival and we are disappointed that we have just taken a point.

“However, when you come away from home, it is important to pick something up and there are lots of positives to take. It is another clean sheet. We defended well.

“I thought Ethan Hamilton was very good, that was pleasing and the wide players did well as well. We take the point, move on and look forward to the next game, that is all you can do.”