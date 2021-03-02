Kairo Mitchell grabs King’s Lynn point from draw at Notts County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kairo Mitchell struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn King’s Lynn a 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Notts County.

Scott Wootton’s brace had appeared to be earning the hosts a first win in three games and moving them up to fourth in the Vanarama National League.

But Mitchell was credited with an equaliser three minutes into added time that left the Magpies sixth.

Sonny Carey’s brilliant 25-yard strike gave the visitors a first-minute lead but the game turned on two headers in five minutes from Wootton.

Having earlier been denied by a post, the forward reacted to a loose ball in the box to nod past Archie Mair in the 38th minute and soon after he got on the end of a cross to give his side the lead.

But King’s Lynn continued to press for an equaliser and it came late on following a free-kick.