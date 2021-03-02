Grant McCann taking each game as it comes despite Hull climbing up to second

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Head coach Grant McCann used the old cliche of taking each game as it comes after Hull moved back into the top two with a 2-0 victory against Rochdale.

McCann’s side were rarely troubled at the KCOM Stadium and claimed three important points which left the visitors second from bottom in Sky Bet League One.

McCann said: “Rochdale are a good footballing team and score a lot of goals.

“We had to be good and organised in terms of the game plan and we did that really well.

“We stuck to the task very well and they had no shots on target.

“I thought we were very calm and assured, which was pleasing.

“But there’s still a long way to go and we just focus on the next game. I know it’s an old cliche but that’s the way we plan.”

Rochdale were not short of spirit, but fell behind after 24 minutes when Mallik Wilks beat goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu at his near post for his seventh goal in five league games.

Hull scored a second when Gabriel Osho was adjudged to have scored a 69th-minute own goal under pressure from substitute Tom Eaves.

Rochdale’s situation then became untenable when Conor Shaughnessy was sent off after 79 minutes for a foul on Reece Burke.

McCann said: “We’ll make sure the boys recover well and get cracking again on Thursday.

“We want to be good at home. We haven’t scored as frequently (at home) as we have done away.

“We have to concentrate on the process and the performance. When we get that right, we know there are goals in this side.

“The win puts us on the same amount of home wins as we’ve had away, so there are a lot of plus points.”

Rochdale have won once in 15 games, but manager Brian Barry-Murphy said: “I thought we controlled the game for large periods, but we just didn’t create any clearcut chances.

“We didn’t have any shots on goal, but we are where we are in terms of who we have available.

“The first goal was a real soft one and the second came when we were getting back into the game.

“I’ve no complaints with the effort, but we can definitely get better in the final third.”

Barry-Murphy added: “We’ve been in far worse positions than this.

“We are right at the bottom of League One in terms of budget but we don’t use that as an excuse.

“We can’t rotate (players). That’s where we are as a club, so I have to be really forgiving and sensitive to the players.

“I know if we can get some our (injured) players back in the next few weeks we will aim to prove people wrong.

“We’ll do everything we can to finish this season like we’ve done the last two seasons.”