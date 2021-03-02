Harrogate boss Simon Weaver delighted as ‘right man’ Jack Muldoon downs Barrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Simon Weaver saluted matchwinner Jack Muldoon as the substitute’s late goal earned Harrogate a 1-0 win and Sky Bet League Two double over struggling Barrow at Holker Street.

Muldoon netted the only goal seven minutes from time, reprising his crucial strike when the sides met in their first ever Football League meeting last October.

“Jack is an absolute professional and he won’t ever sulk,” said manager Weaver as Town completed a hat-trick of 1-0 wins to climb to 11th in the table.

“He wants to play every minute but he understands the bigger picture.

“I am delighted his professionalism has paid off. He was the right man at that minute. He had a long time to get it wrong but he got it right – brilliant.”

Weaver admitted Harrogate were not at their best against the side that denied them the National League title last season.

“You don’t have to be brilliant at all times,” he continued. “But you have to have your wits about you because you can soon lose a game at this level.

“It wasn’t a game for the purist. But we felt so delighted with the effort and how we stuck to the task.

“We would have taken a 0-0 because we were not at our best. But it is a good habit to get into, finding a way to win when we are not at our best.”

Barrow remain second bottom, two points from safety and facing a swift return to the non-league.

Caretaker boss Rob Kelly said: “Harrogate are good at what they do and are difficult opponents. I respect that.

“They are direct and ask lots of questions. You know what is coming. They have a way of playing, they are good at it and good luck to them.

“There are different ways to win football matches and they have done really well but we have to find our own way.

“I said before the game, I don’t mind it being ugly and horrible when they have got the ball.

“But when we have it, we have got to play our football and I don’t think we did. We didn’t play like we can when we had the ball. We looked like we played with a bit of pressure.

“We were not brave enough and needed to get on the ball more and not get dragged into the game it ended up becoming.

“On nights like that when you are not playing as well as you know you can, you are ruthless and take your 0-0.

“We ended up chasing the game and got caught by a sucker punch.”