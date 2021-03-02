Alex Neil ‘frustrated’ after Preston concede late winner at Millwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex Neil cut a frustrated figure after Preston were beaten 2-1 by Millwall at The Den despite taking an early lead.

Ched Evans’ stunning volley was wiped out by an equally good goal from Scott Malone and the visitors were denied a point late on when Mason Bennett raced in behind to nod home the winner.

Neil was left to bemoan his players for not following the game plan as North End missed out on the chance to leapfrog their opponents in the Sky Bet Championship table.

“I don’t think there was a lot in the game really but I’m just so frustrated because their goal comes from exactly what I’ve been warning them about,” said Neil.

“The biggest difference between us was that they were putting the ball in behind us and we were leaving it short so their centre-backs were in complete control of the situation.

“The first two goals were moments of quality from two players and for theirs, we back off, leave the space in front and he bangs it in the top corner, so I’ll take responsibility for that one.

“But for the second one that is exactly what we didn’t do and it cost us the game.

“It was arguably one of the worst games you’ve seen anyway but I’d have taken a point – difficult venue, get a point, back up the road and let’s focus on the next one – that’s what it should’ve been tonight.”

Meanwhile Millwall boss Gary Rowett saw the game slightly differently and was pleased with the way his side played for the win.

The Lions continued their impressive recent home form and returned to winning ways after a draw and a loss on the road to Luton and Barnsley respectively.

“It was the perfect response, although I didn’t feel that way after about 25 minutes, but as it tends to happen recently we don’t start as well as I’d like,” said Rowett.

“Going 1-0 down knocked our confidence a bit I think and we started going backwards and playing too slowly – Preston were set up to pick off the poor passes and counter-attack us.

“Beyond that I thought we were by far the better side and limited them to virtually nothing. It looked like only a matter of time for us to score and for 65 minutes, we looked excellent.

“I think in the Championship, most teams that go a goal up don’t tend to go on and lose the game but what we’ve done is show different ways to win a game.

“In some of our recent games we’ve gone a goal down but as soon as we get one back we always look the better side.”