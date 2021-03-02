The boys are giving everything – David Artell praises attitude of Crewe squad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David Artell praised Crewe’s character after Stephen Walker’s late finish rescued a point in the 1-1 draw at Blackpool.

Substitute Walker got behind the home defence and lashed low beyond Maxwell as Alex earned their share of the spoils at Bloomfield Road.

Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard opened the scoring for Blackpool but Artell’s men fought back and are now unbeaten in their last three.

“I think we dominated the first 30 minutes and we were on top for the last 20,” he said. “It was two evenly matched sides and it was very competitive.

“I’m very disappointed to have conceded from a corner because that’s what has cost us in the end, but in the end we probably should have nicked it.

“I can’t fault the players’ character and work ethic, but after 30 minutes we lost our way a little bit.

“When we found our way again we controlled it in the second half and I felt our goal was deserved, the boys are giving everything for the football club.

“This is a really tough run and if you said we’d remain unbeaten in games against Accrington, Sunderland and Blackpool I’d have taken that. There are no easy games in this league.

“We have worked on running behind their defence and Stephen (Walker) knew what was expected of him and he showed great composure. Credit to him, I’m delighted for him.”

For Blackpool, it was a case of two points dropped having taken the lead through Ballard, scoring his first EFL goal by meeting a left-wing corner with a forceful header.

Mikael Mandron also had a goal ruled out but the hosts couldn’t break through, missing out on the chance to break into the top 10.

“I didn’t think we were at our best, we just weren’t at it and up to the speed of the game,” said head coach Neil Critchley.

“We grew into the first half and scored a really good goal and had opportunities to go 2-0 up in the second half.

“But the longer it stayed 1-0 they could commit more men forward and scored a goal we should have avoided.

“We showed a good response to it going 1-1 and so did they, both sides went for it and it was an entertaining draw.

“I’m not sure if it was offside, it looked like he ran from a deep position, but we had one given offside for Jerry Yates which looked very borderline.

“It was a terrific delivery for the corner and something we have been working on in training and a fantastic header.

“Danny (Ballard) has to add that to his game because defenders who score goals are so valuable.”