Thiago learns Scouse and Mike Brown honours a bet – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 3.

Football

Spanish teacher Thiago gets a lesson in Scouse.

Aston Villa altered their badge to raise awareness for World Wildlife Day.

On #WorldWildlifeDay, we are highlighting the importance of nature in every aspect of life. A #WorldWithoutNature is a world that is incomplete, just like our badge is today. 🟣 pic.twitter.com/dxR5FJ06XC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 3, 2021

Dua Lipa sent out a powerful message.

Gary Neville answered the big questions.

Haaland https://t.co/wksw8TWG3L — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021 Carragher https://t.co/OZawx7L5fU — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021 Only one cheese in Bury growing up . Cheddar https://t.co/41ezNzXOnt — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021

His brother wasn’t feeling the love from Miami, though.

Lost my number? https://t.co/wnrpoUfdmc — Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) March 3, 2021 Was leaving you to concentrate on the 🏖 ☀️ https://t.co/okYO8SEJ0F — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021

Because his name is N’Golo and he scored a goal. Get it?

Who turned that on?

No let up from Man City.

Strong team performance! Time to get ready for the next one! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/CYdA6OnOTL — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) March 3, 2021

One step closer to silverware for Jude Bellingham.

Left everything out there and earned our place in the semi final. Well done team.💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/EJLlhpUhHe — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) March 3, 2021

Team-mate Jadon Sancho picked up a personal gong.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger celebrated his 28th birthday.

Spurs looked back on a memorable derby day.

And the players congratulated Hugo Lloris on 100 Premier League clean sheets.

Cricket

Joe Root and his England team-mates geared up for the fourth Test.

All set for our final Test of the winter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/vNUzih3wSC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 3, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Root (@root66)

As did Virat Kohli and India.

Michael Vaughan gave his wicket report from his garden.

Tom Banton tested positive for coronavirus.

Kevin Pietersen marked World Wildlife Day.

Formula One

Lights, camera, action Valtteri!

The cover came off the new Aston Martin ahead of their F1 return.

Rugby Union

Mike Brown carried out his forfeit.

Tennis

A new arrival in the Robson household.

The world number 10 was back in action.

Boxing

Tommy Fury called out Jake Paul.

Tony Bellew admired Ricky Gervais’ work.

This is brilliant! As per usual the internet is undefeated! 🤣 @rickygervais 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wSmolQycBn — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) March 2, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor showed some love and remembered old times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Rugby League

The new normal.

📷 Our Tigers team photo for 2021 A unique time for sport and Castleford Tigers calls for a unique team photo to demonstrate solidarity with the wider Castleford community after an immensely testing period 🐅 Your Castleford Tigers for the coming season!#ReadyToRoar | #COYF pic.twitter.com/UmDBBIEo4j — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) March 3, 2021

Jack Walker vowed to return stronger from his injury.

Just want to say a massive Thankyou for all the messages that I have received, well and truly gutted to be missing out on another season but I’m still young and I’ve got a long career ahead so I need to get this right. I’ll be back in 2022 Better than ever.🦏🏉 @leedsrhinos — Jack Walker (@JackWakka1) March 3, 2021

Rowing

James Cracknell geared up for two big days.