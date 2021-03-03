Rishi Sunak pledges £300million package for sport – a look at the Budget bailout

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

A new £300million recovery package for sport in England was announced by the Government on Wednesday as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his Budget in the House of Commons.

Here, the PA news agency take a look in closer detail at the support that has been confirmed.

Why has this announcement been made?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his Budget on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

News of this fresh funding to help sporting institutions dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic comes after the Government last week set out its ‘road map’ for the easing of lockdown restrictions. That included spectators not being able to return to sporting venues in England until May 17 at the earliest. The funding adds to a £300m ‘winter survival package’ announced by the Government in November last year.

Which sports will benefit?

Cricket will hope to receive a decent share of the funds (Steven Paston/PA)

The Treasury on Wednesday said the money was to “back clubs and governing bodies across a wide range of sports in England”, and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said it would help “spectator sports such as cricket, tennis and horse racing”. Ahead of the announcement, it had been expected that cricket would receive a significant slice of the package.

What other detail is there?

⚽️ Additional support for #football in #Budget2021 including… 🏆 £2.8m for 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 bid team for 2030 World Cup ⚽️ Extra £1.2m to stage women’s Euros in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 next year 🥅 £25m for grassroots football facilities https://t.co/RCNYks5I9u pic.twitter.com/9oMYHtDs2i — Nigel Huddleston MP #StayAtHome (@HuddlestonNigel) March 3, 2021

Sunak on Wednesday spoke of the Government’s support for a potential joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to host football’s 2030 World Cup, with sport minister Nigel Huddleston saying £2.8m was being put towards it. That was after Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week voiced his backing, saying it was the “right time” to “bring football home”. There is also £1.2m for the England-hosted Women’s European Championship, set to take place in 2022, and Huddleston said the package included £25m for grassroots football facilities as well.

What happens now?

We welcome the new financial support for the sport and physical activity sector in today's #Budget2021 inc. another £300 million to support major spectator sports. We'll continue to work with govt to help the sector reopen & rebuild from Covid-19. Find out more ⬇️ — Sport England (@Sport_England) March 3, 2021

Sport England is contacting national governing bodies to understand the impact of the pandemic, and further detail on how the money will be distributed, how organisations can apply and time frames are set to be announced in the coming weeks. The public body said it anticipated the package will be predominantly made up of loans, with grants only being considered by exception.

Who has the final say on the allocation of the funding?

An independent board, supported by Sport England, will make the final awards, as was the case for the winter package. Eligible organisations will be invited to apply and considered by the independent board on a staggered basis, based upon the urgency of financial need, Sport England said. It is hoped the first decisions will be made in April, with organisations receiving funding shortly thereafter.