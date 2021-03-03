Valerien Ismael puts Barnsley win down to his triple second-half substitution

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael felt a triple second-half substitution in the 3-1 win at QPR changed the course of the game.

The Tykes moved onto the verge of the play-off places with a sixth consecutive victory.

Alex Mowatt’s free-kick restored their lead after Charlie Austin had cancelled out Daryl Dike’s opener.

And Carlton Morris sealed the win by scoring on the counter-attack straight after coming on along with fellow forwards Dominik Frieser and Victor Adeboyejo.

Ismael has developed a reputation for changing his entire front three during games – and it certainly paid off against the R’s.

“We were feeling some tiredness in the second half and that’s why we made the change with the front three,” he explained.

“It was always my thinking to do this when we have five substitutes. We have the possibilities.

“It was a lucky moment for us because it changed the game. We then scored with our first chance and after that it was about managing the game.”

It is only the second time in the club’s history Barnsley have won six second-tier matches in a row – a feat they had last achieved 100 years ago.

Ismael said: “It’s a reward for the hard work the players put into games and for the staff and background people who are very involved. It’s about teamwork.

“But the job is not done. The season is not finished as 13 games remain and we have to stay focused.

“We want to keep moving in the table but the most important thing is to stay focused on the next game.

“We’ll see what our position is at the next international break, but at the moment it doesn’t matter.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton said his team paid the price for failing to take two early chances.

Charlie Austin fired over and Lyndon Dykes was unable to put away Todd Kane’s cross.

“Barnsley are very good at what they do. They’re direct, commit bodies forward and take risks at the back,” Warburton said.

“We had to time our runs and not play to their strengths. In the first 10 minutes we did that and created a couple of great chances. We’ve got to get our rewards.

“At 2-1 down we’ve got to be patient, make sure we impose ourselves on the game and don’t play to their strengths.

“To then give away a goal like that – we’re attacking down the left and then don’t get into shape – is criminal.

“We’ve got to be better in front of goal. If you give away set-pieces and don’t take your own rewards, you pay the price.

“If you score the goal it changes the game because the opponent then has to come out and attack and we’d have space and are a team that likes to move the ball.”