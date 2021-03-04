Phil Chisnall, the last player to move from Man Utd to Liverpool, dies aged 78

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool forward Phil Chisnall has died at the age of 78.

The inside forward came through the United youth set-up, scoring 10 goals in 47 first-team appearances.

Chisnall joined Liverpool for £25,000 in April 1964 and remains the last player to move directly between the rival clubs. He went on to play for Southend and Stockport.

We are saddened by the passing of our former forward, Phil Chisnall. Phil was a product of our famed youth system and represented the club during Sir Matt Busby's tenure. Our deepest sympathies are with his loved ones. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2021

United said in a statement: “We are saddened by the passing of our former forward, Phil Chisnall.

“Phil was a product of our famed youth system and represented the club during Sir Matt Busby’s tenure. Our deepest sympathies are with his loved ones.”

Liverpool said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Phil Chisnall. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Phil’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”