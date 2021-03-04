Norwich waiting on Todd Cantwell ahead of Luton game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich will make a late decision on midfielder Todd Cantwell ahead of Saturday’s visit of Luton.

Cantwell has missed the last two matches because of a calf problem, with the Canaries beating promotion-rivals Brentford at Carrow Road on Wednesday night to move 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann has been building up match fitness following his recovery from the Epstein-Barr virus, so could be back in contention, while forward Josh Martin has been sidelined by a toe problem.

Goalkeepers Orjan Nyland (back) and Michael McGovern (knee) plus defender Sam Byram (hamstring) all continue their own recovery.

Luton will check on captain Sonny Bradley.

Defender Bradley missed the wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest with a thigh problem, so continues to be assessed.

Tom Lockyer has also been sidelined by an ankle injury, so January signing Kal Naismith could again be deployed as a centre-half alongside Matty Pearson.

Midfielder Eunan O’Kane continues his own rehabilitation following a broken leg.